College Welcomes New VP for Institutional Advancement

Orangeburg, NY – President Sr. Mary Eileen O’Brien, O.P., Ph.D., announced today that Joseph G. Valenti has been named Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

In this role, Valenti will be responsible for fundraising, alumni relations, special events, marketing, and communications at the College. As part of the leadership team, he will serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet and on critical committees, including those involved with drafting the budget, the strategic plan, and the master plan for the College. Among his first projects will be to help secure the monies needed to build a new turf field and track.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to the Dominican College family. He joins us with a wealth of experience in fundraising and development at institutions of higher education,” said Sr. Mary Eileen. “He will be a key player in the College’s future, as we aspire to continued growth and vitality.”

Valenti is the former VP for College Advancement at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, NY – a position he held for nine years. He has also worked at Mercy College, Iona College, Manhattan College, and Marymount College. In all, he has more than 27 years of experience in fundraising management. Valenti earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Master of Arts degree in government from St. John’s University in Jamaica, N.Y. He begins his new job at Dominican College today.

The position of VP for Institutional Advancement was previously held by Dorothy C. Filoramo, who retired after more than 25 years in the position.