Clarkstown Has Lots to Offer this Summer

BY GEORGE HOEHMANN

Summer is in full swing in Clarkstown. We pride ourselves in offering a wide variety of quality programs and events that are great for residents of all ages and family friendly. From concerts, to camps, to special events, pools, and more, we offer it all.

First, let’s cover the ways we can all stay cool this summer. I’m talking about the three pools that Clarkstown residents can enjoy. Residents can register for a seasonal pool pass or pay by the day to enjoy three state of the art pools. Congers Pool is the smallest of the three and is located at Congers Lake Memorial Park. Before or after you take a dip in the pool, you can also enjoy the walkway around Congers Lake and various athletic activities, such as our basketball and tennis courts.

Germonds Pool is located in West Nyack and contains a main pool, diving pool, and kiddie pool with zero entry and sprinklers. Germonds Park also houses a mini golf course, baseball fields, playgrounds, basketball courts and a shaded picnic area.

Our largest pool is Lake Nanuet, which is a quiet setting with many amenities. Please check out the www.clarkstown.org for more details about pool hours and passes.

We are also continuing the tradition of our summer concert series. This year’s Family Music Festival will feature a wide variety of family concert artists and groups. These concerts are a great opportunity for families to reconnect with each other and link generations to each other through music.

July 24th—Germonds Park—7:30pm— Straight outta Lancaster, Amish Outlaws will be playing your favorite pop, rock, hip-hop, and more.

July 31st—Germonds Park—7:30pm— A Beatles Show by the band Penny Lane

August 6th—Germonds Park—7:30pm— The Nerds are coming back! Enjoy an evening of laughs and the seriously fun musicianship of this very popular, Jersey Shore-based band.

August 14th—Germonds Park—7:30pm— The Cameos will bring you back by playing the oldies.

I do hope you bring out your family or your friends and take some time to enjoy one or more of these great concerts! Check www.clarkstown.org for more details. Go to the Town website and Facebook page for more details and to learn about other future events.