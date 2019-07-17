State Police are investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on I-87 in the town of Clarkstown, Rockland County

Clarkstown, NY – On July 16, 2019, State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury accident which involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian. [Update – at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon it was announced the injured man had died]

The crash occurred at approximately 10:43p.m. on I-87 northbound at mile marker 20.5, in the town of Clarkstown, Rockland County. A preliminary investigation revealed Nicholas J. Polao, 29, of Cortlandt Manor, NY, was involved in a property damage motor vehicle accident at that location and his vehicle became disabled on the left shoulder.

While Troopers were responding to the accident, they received reports that Polao had attempted to cross the road and was struck by a BMW operated by Zarita M. Holness, 53, of Washingtonville, NY. Polao was transported to Westchester Medical Center for life threatening injuries and was initially listed in critical condition. He passed away Wednesday.

Holness was not injured and showed no signs of impairment. The road re-opened at approximately 4:56 a.m. The accident was reconstructed by the New York State Police Troop F Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and remains under investigation at this time.