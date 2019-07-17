Reckless Endangerment Arrest in Clarkstown     

On July 10, 2019 at approximately 9 p.m. a Clarkstown Patrol Officer observed a vehicle parked in the underground parking garage of the Palisades Center Mall that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled the scene of a Clarkstown Patrol Officer’s traffic stop days before.

The vehicle, a 2014 black Mustang Shelby, matched the description and the partial license plate information from the July 8, 2019 incident when the vehicle fled the scene. Three males entered the vehicle and drove off from the parking garage. As the officer began to follow the vehicle onto the NYS Thruway, it sped away at speeds believed to be in excess of 130 MPH, weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder of the road. Due to the dangerous speeds and the extreme reckless behavior of the speeding Mustang, the officer decided not to pursue the Mustang.

Based on the vehicle and license plate information gathered by the patrol officer, the vehicle was located in a parking lot on W. 239th Street Bronx, NY. The vehicle’s operator was also located and was identified as Steven Simkin, 23, of Bronx, NY. The Mustang Shelby was impounded and towed back to Clarkstown Police Headquarters.

Simkin appeared at police headquarters on July 11, 2019 and was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree (felony), unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree (misdemeanor) and nine various traffic infractions. He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $5,000 and he was transported to the Rockland County Jail. Simkin will return to court later in the month.

Steven Simkin is a frequent participant in a group of car enthusiasts who meet in the Nanuet area. We have received many reports of speed racing in that area and have taken an aggressive approach to apprehend offenders. The department will confer with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office to possibly seize the vehicle from the offender.