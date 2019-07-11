Carlucci’s Column: Saving Taxpayers Money & Increasing Funding For Local School Districts

The Governor recently signed my bill into law allowing Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) to continue to enter into out of state contracts with schools to sell their leading programs and services.

The new law specifically allows BOCES to sell technology products and computer software packages to out of state schools, and permits BOCES to enter into contracts to enroll out of state students in courses offered in New York.

BOCES currently provides specialized programs for students of all abilities in school districts across the state, and this law will help them generate more funding for local school districts through 2024.

Any revenue generated by the 37 BOCES statewide will reduce costs and enhance services in their respective districts, while preserving and maintaining jobs in rural and suburban areas in the State.

These cost savings will be passed on to taxpayers. Rockland BOCES estimates these contracts could generate more than a half a million in revenue for Rockland school districts alone. This is truly a win-win for our taxpayers, students and children from out of state who learn from BOCES’ innovative approach.

I would like to thank the organizations who supported this bill, including BOCES of New York State, New York State School Boards Association, New York State United Teachers, and New York State Council of School Superintendents.