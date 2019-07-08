5 Modern Decor Items You Can Buy on a Budget

Buying a new home is an exciting experience. But amid the excitement, it also comes with a lot of responsibility and work. Part of the work includes decorating it. Many homeowners will attest to the fact that buying a house diminishes your bank balance, but that doesn’t mean you have to hold off on sprucing up your home.

Thankfully, there are many tips you can incorporate to spice up your living space on a budget. Are you looking to give your home that modern and classy look? We list some modern décor items you can purchase to turn your dream into reality.

Curtains or Blinds

Chic curtains will instantly transform your living space into a modern and timeless area. This means getting rid of the dull and outdated curtains you own. Pick curtains made of a fabric that’ll instantly add a sense of “newness” to your home. If you’re not a fan of curtains, you can opt for blinds. Blinds are simplistic but functional. Above all, they give off a neat and modern look.

Add a Few Plants

Plants will never go out of style. Adding a few pretty vases and flowers will help you achieve a modern look in your home. Aside from adding to a space’s appeal, plants also bring a touch of nature into your home.

Make a Statement With Artwork

If your home was designed by uptown experts like www.stillwaterdwellings.com then you must definitely have high end décor to match. And adding a few fancy art pieces on your walls is a good place to start. If you want something unique, you can make your own art piece. You’re guaranteed that none of your friends will have the same painting hanging in their living room. Art work will definitely give your space a sense of uniqueness and exclusivity.

Decorate Your Walls

Don’t be afraid to decorate your walls. There are many pieces you can add to your walls that give your home a modern look, including mirrors and geometric shelving sets. Another alternative is adding a unique feature wall in a favorite section of your home. Feature walls usually look the most glamorous in your TV room.

Modern Accessories

You may not have enough money now to invest in new furniture. But by simply adding a few modern décor accessories, you’ll instantly liven up the space.

These can be in the form of:

A stylish fur throw

A chic rug

A practical ottoman

A glamorous chandelier

Final Words

When you don’t have much of a budget to work with, let your imagination help you transform your home. The benefit of the above-mentioned pieces is you can always change them up or upgrade at any time if you want a completely new look. This is because you wouldn’t have spent too much money on them to begin with.

But whatever trends you see, whether online or in a friend’s house, make sure you pick pieces that represent your style. That’s how you turn a house into a home.