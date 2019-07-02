Stress Management: How to Relax Your Mind and Body

Did you know: approximately 75% of adults in the U.S were reported to have experienced moderate to high-stress levels in the space of a month? This alarming statistic goes to show how mental health is increasingly becoming a cause of concern. The fast-paced world we live in today isn’t helping the situation. People suffer mental breakdowns or depression as they try to keep up with the breakneck pace of their everyday lives.

One of the major sources of added stress and mental health deterioration is lack of good quality resting. We can’t overemphasize the importance of slowing down and giving your mind and body that much needed rest.

Relaxing your mind and body comes with many advantages; from easing stress to relieving anxiety and sleep disorders. We’ve taken the liberty to outline a few pointers you must consider that’ll help you calm your mind and relax your body.

Sit Down

Many adults have daily schedules packed with errands and activities. This can range from attending meetings to fetching the kids from school to cooking for the family. Finding a few minutes to relax in the midst of such a busy schedule can prove to be almost impossible.

But as hectic as your schedule may be, it’s important that you take some time out to sit down and relax, even if it’s only for a few minutes. Look for a comfortable chair or futon and put your feet up, or even lie down just for 30 minutes here and there.

It can also mean sitting down in your room for a few minutes to simply unwind; your body and mind will thank you later.

Listen to Some Music

Music is known for its soothing abilities. Why not take some time out and listen to a few soothing songs? Better yet; why not listen to your favorite playlist? Listening to music is one of the most effective stress management tools.

Depending on the type of music you’re listening to, it’s known to absorb all your attention thereby:

Slowing down your heart and pulse rate

Lowering your blood pressure

Significantly decreasing the levels of stress hormones

Practice Yoga

Engaging in yoga activities is also known to relax both your mind and body. Apart from the physical benefits associated with yoga, it also has the following advantages:

Improves your mood

Relieves stress

Increases mindfulness

Improves productivity

Meditate

While on the subject of yoga, you must also practice meditation. Meditation is one of the techniques associated with yoga and is responsible for calming your mind. It helps by either:

Clearing your mind of stressful and negative thoughts

Focusing on one thought

Calming your mind

Controlling your breathing

All the above mentioned factors are known to reverse your body’s response to stress resulting in physical and mental relaxation.

Final Words

The techniques to keep your mind and body relaxed are endless. You can also consider soaking your body in a warm bubble bath or taking a walk. So your options are vast: allow your mind and body to rest, relax and recuperate. We guarantee that by following these easy tips, you’ll once again look forward to waking up each morning!