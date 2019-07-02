89 Year Old Female Assaulted- 1 Year Ago

The Clarkstown Police Department is continuing its investigation into the sexual assault of an 89-year-old female that took place on July 4, 2018 in the area of College Avenue and 1st Street in Nanuet.

We are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation that is now a year old. Detectives are still working on this case and are asking if anyone was in the area of College Avenue and 1st Street, including Normandy Village, between 4:30 p.m. on July 3, 2018 and 5 a.m. on July 4, 2018, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5800 or 845-639-5840. You may also send an anonymous tip to the police by using TIP411.

Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send. We will continue to investigate this crime and work tirelessly to apprehend the suspect.