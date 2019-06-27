“The Little Foxes” Opens at Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack NY

“Take us the foxes, the little foxes, that spoil the vines: for our vines have tender grapes.” (Song 2:15 KJV)

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting “The Little Foxes”, written by Lillian Hellman and directed by Alan Demovsky. “Little Foxes” runs Friday, July 12 through Saturday, August 3 – Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with an additional Thursday performance on Thursday, August 1 at 8 p.m. and an additional matinee on Saturday, August 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $26/$23 seniors and students.

Consumed with greed, three wealthy siblings form a partnership with a Chicao capitalist to build a cotton mill in the South, where costs are cheap and profits are high. The conspiracy touches off a vicious circle of avarice, lying, scheming and cruelty that sweeps them inexorably to a shocking finale.

“The Little Foxes” features Janet Gaynor (of River Edge, NJ), Meg Sewell (of Valley Cottage), John Ade (of New City), Peter Kelly (of Yonkers), Aaron Newcome (of Nyack), Julia Reilly (of Blauvelt), Derek Tarson (of Nyack), Bea Pohl (of Nyack), Steve Taylor (of White Plains), Philip Gist (of Teaneck, NJ).

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call The Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at 845-353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com