North Rockland Community 5K Run/Walk Committee Presents Checks to Recipients

This year was the 16th Annual North Rockland Community 5K Run/Walk, which is held at Bowline Point Park each year. The North Rockland 5K Committee is a collaboration between the Towns of Haverstraw, Stony Point and the North Rockland Central School District. The committee would like to extend its gratitude to all the individuals who participated in the race and especially the sponsors that every year make this race a huge success. With the money raised from the 5K, each recipient received funds that will help offset their considerable medical costs. These checks were given at the most recent Haverstraw Town Board meeting. The recipients this year were Sofia Cervantes Flores, Jelien Ramos and Ryan Berwick Gaynor. The committee would once again like to thank all the sponsors and participants who make this fundraiser possible. Since it started 16 years ago, the North Rockland 5K has raised nearly $350,000 for local families with serious medical needs.

From the Town of Haverstraw