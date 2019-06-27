Celebrating the 29th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act BRIDGES to Host Awards Ceremony and Continental Breakfast on July 26th

(ROCKLAND) June 25, 2019 – BRIDGES, Rockland County’s Independent Living Center, will host a celebration of the 29th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00am at the Palisades Center, East Court, Level One.

The ADA was passed in July of 1990 to provide a comprehensive national mandate and clear, strong and consistent standards for the elimination of discrimination against individuals with disabilities. This mission is the driving force behind the work of BRIDGES. Since its founding as an Independent Living Center in 1987, the agency has continued to pursue goals of recognizing and eliminating barriers faced by all people with disabilities to ensure access and inclusion.

The organization’s annual event celebrates individuals who serve as mentors and supporters for people with disabilities. This year’s honorees include:

• John Murphy who will receive the Senator Eugene Levy Memorial Independent Living Award; presented to an individual for his/her contributions to the lives of people with disabilities.

• Brigid Pigott who will receive the William H. Mullin Memorial Systems Change Advocate Award; presented to an individual for his/her work towards making significant changes in the lives of people with disabilities.

• Lenny Bloomfield who will be honored with the Keith B. Hayes Memorial Spirit of Mentoring Award; presented to an individual for his/her mentoring of others on their path to employment and independence.

• Delcy De La Cruz who will be honored with the Will A. Morales Memorial Award; presented to a CDPA participant who is a role model in taking charge of their self-directed services.

• Philip Rubin who will be honored with the Spirit of Recovery Award; presented to an individual who exemplifies the strengths needed to overcome the challenges of recovery in life and work.

“For BRIDGES staff this is one of our favorite days of the year. It is an opportunity to celebrate people who exemplify the Independent Living Center mission of providing advocacy and leadership towards an accessible, integrated community, promoting health and autonomy for people with disabilities. With their support and others, we are working toward establishing a barrier-free society, improving access and enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities,” stated Carlos Martinez, Executive Director of BRIDGES.

Registration for the event is through EventBrite: https://bridgescelebratingada.eventbrite.com

For further information contact Nanci Goldman, 845-624-1366 ext. 127, ngoldman@bridgesrc.org or visit www.bridgesrc.org.