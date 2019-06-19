Thunderstruck Slot Game

A very easy to play slot. Cartoon style graphics, science fiction, and ancient mythology. This is Thunderstruck Slot, the game realised by Microgaming in 2004. Inspired by the mythologic feature of the God Thor, it can be loaded on mobile devices, tablets and desktop. Its simplicity makes this slot ideal both for video slots habitué and for Players who approaches the online casino world for the first time. It is considered to be very entertaining and amusing also thanks to the big winnings and the consistent rewards Players can get from this game.

Developers of this Slot

Microgaming Software System Ltd. has launched the first online casino in 1994. The business boasts of more than six hundred between roulette, slots, video poker and roulettes. Always up to date with the new trends in the iGaming industry as well as with the new technologies, in 2016 the business has released some virtual reality headset games. The solid software performances and the extensive variety of games released make this business one of the most known leaders in the online casino world. Among the most popular slots we can find Thunderstruck, Avalon one and its sequel, Jurassic Park, Girls with guns: Frozen Guns.

Playing Thunderstruck Slots Game

The game main features are:

5 reels and 9 different paylines.

Available both in standard and Flash version.

The Return to Player Percentage is 95%.

High value icons are the Hunting Horn, a Lightning Bolt, Thor’s Hammer, and the castle of Thruthvanger.

Top prizes worth 10.000 coins.

The Secondary Jackpot worth 2.000 coins.

The minimum stake is 0.0.9 while the maximum is 45.00.

The Cards icons 9, 10, J, Q, and K have the lower value.

The Wild symbol is represented by the Thor icon. By landing five of these symbols on a pay line, Players will gain Top prizes. The Wild substitutes all the other symbols apart from the Scatter.

The Slot Bonus features

The Scatter is represented by a pair of rams.

The Free Spin is very advantageous because it gives the player 15 free games. This can be triggered when the Player hits 3, 4, or 5 Scatters. You can gain up to 30 free spins. If the Scatter is accompanied by the Wild symbol Thor, all the winnings will be multiplied by 2.

Special Gamble Feature: by trying to figure out the colour of the next card, Players can double or quadruple their winning.

Final Thoughts on this slot

If you like classic and paying slots machines, Thunderstruck Slot Game is the perfect one for you. Already in its second edition, this highly rewarding game is really appreciated by many Players because of its engaging and fast nature. So, why not to try this slot today? If you enjoyed this game description and think you may like playing with it, try also the Viking Fire Slot Game. The brave Viking warriors and the charming princess populating this game will sure attract your attention.