By Joe Kuhn

Are you looking for expedient, professional, yet affordable medical care in the Monsey area?

If so, you should consider Monsey Urgent Care, an emergency clinic equipped to handle everything from broken bones to infectious diseases. The center is celebrating its second anniversary this June and has had a tremendous positive impact on the welfare of Rockland residents.

“We run the gamut,” said the facilities regional manager Moshe Dear when explaining the sort of patients he usually treats. The clinic is in every way a family business capable of helping a three month old as readily as it can treat a man of 95. Dear is a twenty five year veteran of Hotzalah EMS core and is well versed at providing emergency assistance to the people of Monsey. A local resident and proud father of 10, Dear said he “saw the need for this service” for a while and is happy to be filling an important need for the community.

Monsey Urgent Care boasts seven completely outfitted exam rooms, a dozen physician assistants and Nurse Practitioners on staff, and a mobile X-ray unit. The center is equipped to perform blood tests, throat cultures and every other diagnostic procedure to ensure that a patient’s symptoms are analyzed as quickly as possible.

The staff is comprised of local residents who constantly update their skills in order to guarantee that they are providing the best level of care possible. The warm and personable staff have a vested interest in the community and are happy to care for any patient, including those who walk right in off the street. Dear half-jokingly mentioned that many of his patients are nearby construction workers who simply stroll over to his office after injuring themselves on the job. The office also provides high school, college, and work physicals as well as DMV eye exams.

Monsey Urgent Care prides itself in accepting all medical insurance providers. That policy, coupled with their extended hours, means that their office is perhaps the most accessible medical care facility to be found in Monsey. Dear and his staff are dedicated to the well-being of their community and take great pains to educate families on the benefits of vaccination and encourage preventive treatments.

The Clinic is open seven days a week Sunday to Thursday from 9am to eleven at night. On Friday the center is open from 9am until sundown and Saturday it’s open from sundown until 12:30 a.m. They are located at 77, Rt. 59, downtown Monsey, NY in the front of the Evergreen Shopping Mall.

Monsey Urgent Care can be contacted by phone at 845-356-2273 or on the web at www.monseycare.com.