DISC JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 OF LINEUP FEATURING AQUEOUS X2, SUNSQUABI, FLAMINGOSIS, DrFAMEUS, THE BREAKFAST AND WOODS STAGE TAKEOVERS AND MORE

Tickets on sale now at discjammusicfestival.com

(Stephentown, NY) Disc Jam Music Festival has announced Phase 2 of the 2019 lineup for the 9th annual festival, held at Gardner’s Farm in Stephentown, NY just minutes from the Massachusetts border. The music-filled weekend will features more than 50 live bands and 30 electronic artists, along with Disc Golf Tournaments, Flow Tribe performances, food and craft vending, yoga and wellness workshops and much more over the weekend of June 6-9, 2019.

Phase 2 features Aqueous x2, SunSquabi, The Breakfast, C.I.A. & Friends, DrFameus and Flamingosis. These additions to the lineup join previously announced artists, including headliners Lotus with Barber of The Disco Biscuits and Friends, The Floozies, John Kadlecik & The West Philly Fadeaway performing the music of the Grateful Dead with Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner, Sam Altman, Mike Greenfield and more, Ripe, Papadosio, Moon Hooch, Ghost Light, Circles Around the Sun, Pink Talking Fish, Mihali (of Twiddle), Doom Flamingo, Kung Fu, Lespecial, Ghost-Note, Star Kitchen featuring Marc Brownstein, Jaw Gems, and Consider the Source. Disc Jam’s music lineup brings the best of national touring acts with regional favorites from the funk and jam scenes of the Northeast, as well as unique collaborations and side projects.

Woods Stage Artists

Nightly takeovers additions of the Woods Stage by Rezinate X Sermon will feature Detox Unit, Attya, Bricksquash, Cofresi, Daily Bread, Drrtywulvz, Edamame, Face Plant, Frameworks, Honeycomb, Ives, IX, Khiva, Late Night Radio, Mindset, Mystic Grizzly, Pathwey, Pi Wrecks, Reso, Sobe, Spacegeisha, and Woolymammoth. alongside previously announced producers Truth, Thriftworks and The Widdler.

Listen to the Disc Jam lineup on our Spotify Playlist for 2019!

Disc Jam 2019 Music Festival Lineup

Lotus featuring Jon “The Barber” Gutwillig & Friends • The Floozies

John Kadlecik & The West Philly Fadeaway

(with Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner, Sam Altman, Mike Greenfield and more)

Ripe • Papadosio • Moon Hooch • Ghost Light • Aqueous x2 • Sunsquabi

Flamingosis • Kung Fu • Mihali (of Twiddle) • Ghost-Note • Circles Around the Sun

Pink Talking Fish • Star Kitchen • Doom Flamingo • Lespecial x2 • DrFameus

Consider the Source • Jaw Gems • C.I.A. & Friends • The Breakfast

Ampevene • Bake Joynton • Band of Tomorrow • Bells and Robes

Big Sexy and the Scrambled Eggs Catullus • Catullus • Chachuba • Cypher

Delish • Dewpoint • Dudenguy • Dynohunter • Eastbound Jesus • Eggy • Escaper

Formula 5 • Funky Dawgz Brass Band • Horizon Wireless • Joon • Lee Ross • Leila • Litz

Kerry Quirk • Muscle Tough • Of Clocks and Clouds • One Time Weekend • Paris Monster

Pine Needle Soul (Mac Miller tribute) • Root Shock • Roots Collider • Space Bacon

Space Carnival • Space Junk is Forever • Strange Machines • The Elovaters

The New Motif • Timbre Coup • Tweed • Wax Future

West End Blend • Wild Adriatic • Wurliday

Rezinate X Sermon Nightly Takeovers

Detox Unit • Thriftworks • The Widdler • Truth

Attya • Bricksquash • Cofresi • Daily Bread • Drrtywulvz • Edamame • Face Plant

Frameworks • Honeycomb • Ives • IX • Khiva • Late Night Radio • Mindset

Mystic Grizzly • Pathwey • Pi Wrecks • Reso • Sobe • Spacegeisha • Woolymammoth

Late Night Silent Disco

Backpack • Dual Natured • Chris Sears • Jack the Human • Parrotic • Biokoi

Dice Man • Smokestax • Ecometric • !sded

With more artists to be announced!!!

Watch the 2018 Disc Jam Recap

Watch the 2019 Disc Jam Announcement Video

Disc Jam Music Festival Official Links: