Wodicka found not guilty by jury

Nyack chiropractor Kristina Wodicka has been found not guilty on all counts of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The case boiled down to the testimony of a teenager who claimed to be victimized by the chiropractor vs. Wodicka’s own testimony. The defense poked holes in the credibility of the alleged victim. In dramatic testimony this week, Wodicka claimed a detective’s report that stated she admitted in an interview to crossing boundaries w the child to be inaccurate. She said the detective “lied.” Wodicka also claimed her office set up would not allow such abuse to take place unnoticed. The chiropractor has had outspoken support of many friends, colleagues and clients during the case, which took over two years to come to trial.