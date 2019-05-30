TOO MUCH SURPLUS?

By on Comments

Comptroller Wants to See Realistic Fund Balance in Haverstraw.

NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report on the Town of Haverstraw’s audit, reporting that the municipality’s fund balance has increased from $8.6 million in 2013 to nearly $21 million in calendar 2018.

DiNapoli’s auditors recommended that Haverstraw create a realistic budget allowing for current revenues to fund current expenditures to avoid excessive budget surpluses; to develop a plan to reduce the amounts of fund balance in a manner benefitting the Town’s taxpayers; and to establish a comprehensive fund balance policy as a guideline for the level of fund balance to be maintained.

According to DiNapoli’s office, Haverstraw has agreed and said it planned to initiate corrective action.

TOO MUCH SURPLUS? added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →