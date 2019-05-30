TIMELINES – May 30, 2019

Man arrested for attacking nurse at Nyack Hospital

NYACK – Orangetown Police arrested a New City man on a felony assault charge in connection with an assault on a nurse at Nyack Hospital.

Aaron Kinlaw, 32, was also charged with misdemeanors of criminal mischief and criminal tampering. He was sent to the Rockland County Jail following his arrest on May 15.

A nurse at the hospital reported that Kinlaw became disorderly and took a phone from her hand, striking her on the side of her head with it causing injury. It is also alleged he pulled down and damaged ceiling tiles, pulled wires down from the ceiling and knocked over a computer monitor.

Police would not say if Kinlaw was a patient at the hospital citing federal privacy laws.

(MId Hudson News)

Police charge 23-year-old with DWI / Vehicular Manslaughter following fatal accident in Stony Point

The Stony Point Police Department announce that Jarrett June, Age 23 of Fort Carson, CO has been charged with the following:

Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd (D felony); Reckless Endangerment (D felony); DWI Per Se (Misdemeanor); DWI (Misdemeanor ); Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

On May 25, 2019, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Stony Point Police Officers responded to Beach Road in Stony Point for a report of a motor vehicle accident with a person trapped. Officers arrived to find the Jeep on its side and Mr. June attempting to help a male who was pinned under the vehicle.

An investigation determined June was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition at the time of the accident. A male front seat passenger from Stony Point died as a result injuries received in the accident.

The victim of the accident has been identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Keefer of Stony Point.

Only he and the driver were in the car (a Jeep) at the time of the accident. The investigation is continuing into the cause of the accident. The SPPD was assisted at the scene by Stony Point Fire Dept, Stony Point Ambulance and the Rockland County BCI.

The Defendant was arrested for the above charges. He was arraigned and then released on $3,500 bail and is due back in Stony Point Justice Court on June 6, 2019.He was arraigned and then

FBI adds Eugene Palmer of Rockland County to Top 10 Most Wanted List

The FBI has announced that Eugene Palmer of Stony Point, who is the suspect in a Rockland County cold case has been added to the 10 Most Wanted list. Eugene Palmer is wanted in the Sept. 24, 2012, shooting death of his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer, in what authorities described as a “cold-blooded” and “premeditated” murder.

Authorities have long said that they believe Palmer, now 80, is alive and living under an alias. Last year, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Palmer, whom they consider armed and dangerous.

Another Setback for Palisades Center

With shoppers losing interest in walking through stores when they can let their fingers do the walking on line, malls have been replacing retail with entertainment venues to attract a growing internet -shopping public. Celebrating its 20th year as a major attraction in Rockland, owners EkecoNewCo, LLC sought to add an additional 250,000 square feet to its fourth floor and add a rooftop parking garage.

A restrictive covenant barring the mall from expanding was put in play in 2002, when residents turned down another request for expansion. This new lawsuit also named Supervisor George Hoehmann, as well as the Town of Clarkstown, with preventing the mall from expanding its footprint now that U.S. District Court Judge Nelson Roman dismissed the suit; Supervisor Hoehmann called it a “victory for the Town of Clarkstown.” Whether the owners will continue to pursue this through a public referendum remains to be seen–they did not return calls for comment.

No Welcome Mat for Unvaccinated in Sullivan County’s Backyard.

Sullivan County, which will be inundated by thousands of Hasidic and religious Jews—not to mention thousands of others seeking to escape the NYC summer heat-you’re on notice from the Sullivan County Board of Health. The hundreds of bungalow colonies that have existed there before there was a Borscht Belt should be on notice that summer residents will have to show proof of vaccination before calling the Catskills home for the summer.

Rabbis from affected areas in Rockland continue to plead with their flock to make sure their children—and any adults who have not had measles or mumps—to get vaccinated. For children who were vaccinated at six months and had a follow up booster, some pediatricians advise they get a booster shot as well when they are teenagers.

For the county, the influx of tourists that stay for the summer, as well as the new Resorts World Casino, Katrite Water Park and the upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Woodstock Festival being held at Bethel Woods means county officials are the defense not to have communicable brought into the county.

In an aside, Resorts World is losing money, but hopes that its new amenities soon to be completed will help boost interest—it will have an indoor water park as well as an outdoor one—and also plans to open the famous Monster Golf Course by 2020. Let’s hope the former Borscht Belt becomes a money maker for Sullivan, where unemployment remains high and internet communication remains incomplete.

Police: 50-Year-Old Man Dies at Clarkstown South Track

On Sunday May 26, 2019 at approximately 1:00 am the Clarkstown Police Department received a report of a possible missing man. His wife called the police to report that her husband had left their home at 8:30 pm, Saturday evening, to jog around the track at Clarkstown High School South. She became nervous when he hadn’t returned, so she called 911.

Responding patrol units searched the area of the track and found the unresponsive 50 year old man on the side of the track. Rockland Paramedics pronounced the man deceased. Clarkstown Detectives responded to the scene and the man’s body was removed by the Rockland County Medical examiner’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing but police say nothing at this point reveals any signs of foul play. The name of the deceased man is currently being withheld until next of kin notifications are complete.

Dems on Fence When It Comes to Mueller Report

Two years after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign have left Democrats still wondering how to get rid of the President. In the two years it took Muller to interview hundreds, hire additional staff, report to various committees, the tally to date is over $15 million. Muller finally spoke in public about the debate about who’s spying on who and said he left it up to Congress to “fully read the report” and decide for themselves. Sounds like Muller has had enough. Perhaps the American people, too.

New York State Holding First Iftar Celebration

Iftar, the end of the Ramadan fast and prayer for Muslims, is a prayerful and peaceful affair for those who go from sunrise to sunset without eating during the month of Ramadan. It is celebrated in many countries outside the Arab world, including the U.S., which hosts an Iftar dinner each year in the White House.

Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York will host its first Iftar dinner on May 29 at the New York State Museum in Albany, where Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will address the guests.