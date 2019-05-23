TOWN OF RAMAPO PARTNERS WITH KEEP ROCKLAND BEAUTIFUL TO CREATE A CLEANER, GREENER RAMAPO

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More Than 200 Children and Families Attended Ramapo’s First Ever Community Spring Clean-Up Event

Ramapo, New York – The Town of Ramapo announced it partnered with Keep Rockland Beautiful for its first ever spring community clean-up event. More than 200 children and families attended cleanups in the Bates neighborhood off College Road as well as Suzanne Lake on Sunday. Ramapo residents picked up litter, recycled and beautified their neighborhoods in an effort to make Ramapo cleaner and greener. The town of Ramapo provided ice cream to all participants.

Ramapo Supervisor Michael B. Specht said, “There is no better way to spring clean than in the great outdoors. This community event helped make Ramapo cleaner and greener and I want to applaud the more than 200 children that spent the day working hard to improve their communities. I want to thank Keep Rockland Beautiful for making our first-ever event a big success and I look forward to working together in the future.”

Keep Rockland Beautiful Executive Director Sonia Cairo said, “This spring, Keep Rockland Beautiful will be out in force cleaning up our communities to protect our environment. We are inspired by all the young people who showed up to take part in this effort and set an example of stewardship. I thank the Town of Ramapo for their partnership.”