Sisters of Saint Dominic Host Fifth Annual Nun Run/Walk 5K

The sun was shining in Blauvelt on Saturday, May 18th, as runners and walkers gathered together to participate in the Sisters of Saint Dominic Fifth Annual Nun Run/Walk 5K.

This annual 5K event, which features a course that starts and finishes at St. Dominic Convent, has become a favorite local race in Orangetown.

Gary Holland of New City was the 2019 Nun Run/Walk 5K overall winner with a time of 18:47. Matt Lenihan of Pearl River finished in second with a time of 19:01 and Dan Citardi of Blauvelt placed third with a time of 20:47.

At the age of 11, Madison Holland of New City was the top female finisher with an impressive time of 23:49. She was followed by 12-year-old Elizabeth Brant of Blauvelt, who finished with a time of 24:08.

Several Sisters, Associates, and staff members from the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt and Maryknoll Sisters participated in the 2019 Nun Run/Walk 5K.

Sister Rebecca Nyaki, MM, was the first Maryknoll Sister to finish the race with a time of 29:08, while Sister Terry Rickard, OP, finished first for Blauvelt with a time of 33:29.

The complete list of participants and final race times can be found here.

A special addition to this year’s Nun Run/Walk 5K was the first ever “Walker Dash” where a few Blauvelt Sisters participated in an abbreviated race on the Motherhouse grounds with their walkers. Walker Dash participants included Sisters Mary Elisha Byles, Molly Dower, Victoria Sloane, and our first ever winner, Sister Beryl Herdt.

The Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt, New York would also like to recognize the 2019 Nun Run/Walk 5K sponsors.

· Race Shirt Sponsors – Beckmann Appraisals, Inc. and Siena House

· Race Bag Sponsor – Maryknoll Sisters

· Race Course Sponsor – Caminez Chiropractic

· Registration Sponsor – Martina Ballerina

· Water Station Sponsor – Crown Trophy

· Mile Marker Sponsor – Retro Fitness Tappan, Loving Memory of Mary T. Maye Holt, In Loving Memory of Sister Mary McDonagh

· Award Sponsor – In Loving Memory of Sister Cleopha Kelly

· General Sponsor – The Diercksen Family

· Congregational Shirt Sponsor – Sisters Molly Dower, Beryl Herdt, Pat Horan, Pat Howell, Mary McFarland, Gerry Milbert, Victoria Sloane, In Loving Memory of Kitty Riepe, and In Loving Memory of Catherine Poindexter

To learn more about the annual Nun Run/Walk 5K event, contact Katie Beckmann, Race Director, at 845-359-7327 or kbeckmann@opblauvelt.org.