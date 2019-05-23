Hometown Happenings: Remember this Memorial Day

By Supervisor George Hoehmann

Throughout the coming weekend we thank all our veterans, but we will honor and pause to remember those who did not come back and remain frozen in time, eternally young. It is our duty to never let them be forgotten. It is the duty of the living to always honor and remember the men and women who died so that liberty and freedom can continue to sustain our nation and serve as a beacon of light to the rest of the world.

We are fortunate in Clarkstown to have a community that cares for our veterans by continuing to coordinate meaningful events that pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Over the next few days, I encourage you to participate and observe Memorial Day at one of these events throughout the Town.

Residents are invited to join us on Friday at 11:00am at the Town’s Annual Memorial Day Tribute at the newly renovated Street Community Center. It is a moving ceremony that gives us the opportunity to remember those whose lives were sacrificed and cut short, freely given in service to our nation to ensure that another generation of Americans could continue this great experiment in representative democracy. This year the guest speaker is Congers resident, Col. Angela Woods, who is currently the Chief of the Health Services Support Team of the 7301st Medical Training Support Battalion at Joint Base McCuire, Dix, Lakehurst, NJ and the Chief Administrative Officer of Access: Supports for Living in Middletown, NY.

Thank you to our Recreation staff and members of the Memorial Day Committee for coordinating this popular event. After the ceremony, everyone is invited inside the Community Center for refreshments and to check out the renovations made over the last few months on the second phase of construction at Street Community Center.

There are several parades in our various hamlets. Saturday is the Congers Memorial Day Parade which kicks off at the Ambulance Corp. building at 10:30am and ends at the Congers VMA building on Lake Road. After the parade the Congers VMA will have a Memorial Service. Two parades will be held on Monday: The New City Parade is at 11am on Main Street and the West Nyack Parade (Strawtown Road to West Nyack Hamlet Green) at 12pm. There will also be a memorial service on Monday at the rose garden at the Nanuet Train Station at 11am.

So while we are all thinking about summer and preparing for time spent with family and friends at barbeques, I encourage you to take some time to honor our American heroes who died while on active duty in all of America’s wars and conflicts for our freedom.