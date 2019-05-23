“BE TICK FREE” THIS SPRING TO PREVENT TICK-BORNE ILLNESSES

NEW CITY, NY – – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert remind residents that as you welcome the warmer weather and spend more time outside, be sure to protect yourself from tick bites. May is Lyme Awareness Month and that this is the time when ticks start making their annual appearance.

“A bite from an infected tick can cause Lyme Disease and other tick-borne diseases such as Ehrlichiosis, Babesiosis, Anaplasmosis, and Powassan. Since there is no vaccine to prevent Lyme or the other tick-borne disease in people, follow these five simple steps to protect yourself and your family,” said Dr. Ruppert:

Check your skin for ticks daily. When outside, check your skin and clothing for ticks. Check often when in grassy or wooded areas. Brush any ticks off before they attach. Do a full check of your skin when you go back inside. It’s easy to check when you bathe or shower. Be sure to check for ticks on your children and pets too! Remove ticks quickly and safely. Remove any attached ticks using this safe method: Using fine tipped tweezers, grasp the tick near the mouth parts as close to the skin as possible. Do not twist, turn, or squeeze the tick’s body. Instead, pull the tick in a steady, upward motion away from the skin until the tick lets go. To lessen your chance of infection, remove an attached tick as soon as possible. For tick identification, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension Horticultural Lab at 845-429-7085. Dress in clothes that protect. Wear light colored clothing, such as white or pastels. Wear a long- sleeved shirt, long pants, socks and shoes. Tuck your shirt into your pants and pant-legs into your socks. Wear sneakers or boots, not sandals. Tie back long hair or wear a hat. Consider the use of an insect repellent. Carefully read and follow the directions on the repellent label. Some products should be used only on clothing, never on the skin. Talk to your pediatrician about using repellents on your children. Never let children put repellents on themselves. Learn the symptoms of Lyme disease: After a tick bite, watch for symptoms for at least 30 days. Symptoms can include tiredness, headache, neck stiffness, slight fever, swollen glands, pain or stiffness of muscles or joints, and a red circular rash (called erythema migrans) that often appears at the site of the tick bite, usually within 3 to 14 days after the bite of an infected tick. The rash then grows larger. Sometimes many rashes appear, varying in shapes and sizes. Common sites are the thighs, groin, trunk, and armpits. The center of the rash may clear as it enlarges, resulting in a “bull’s-eye” appearance. If you have any of these symptoms or are feeling ill, see your doctor.