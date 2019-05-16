CARLUCCI’S COLUMN: SENIOR PROM

BY SENATOR DAVID CARLUCCI

Area seniors should come and dance the night away at my 2nd Annual Senior Prom, tonight at 5 p.m. at the Pascack Community Center in Nanuet.

We need to bring our seniors together and make sure we are always working to improve their quality of life. I cannot think of a better way for seniors to have fun and come together than through music and dance. Seniors are one of the fastest growing demographics in New York State, and I am committed in the New York State Senate to making their lives better.

This event is free and open to all Rockland County senior citizens. Caretakers and aides are also welcome. If seniors can’t dance, they can learn from the experienced teachers and students from Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bardonia.

Last year’s Senior Prom brought out more than 200 area seniors. Hope to see you there!

Details:

Senator Carlucci’s Senior Prom

Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

Pascack Community Center, 87 New Clarkstown Rd. Nanuet, NY