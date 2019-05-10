Trial begins for Nyack chiropractor accused of sexually violating teenage client

SOUTH NYACK – Testimony has begun in the sex abuse trial of Kristina Wodicka, a South Nyack chiropractor accused of inappropriate touching of a 14-year-old client over the course of four months in 2015.

The case is being heard by Acting Justice Thomas Mascola in Village of South Nyack Court. Village Justice Dennis Lynch recused himself from the case.

The alleged misconduct Wodicka stands accused of includes putting her hands underneath the minor’s shirt, touching her breasts and inserting fingers into her vagina. According to papers filed in court, Wodicka met with a detective and, after being informed of her Miranda warnings, voluntarily stated that she diagnosed the minor with a hiatal hernia and placed her hands on pressure points on her upper chest, below her breasts, stomach and around her hips.

The detective’s reports indicate that Wodicka admitted that she might have crossed “some boundaries” while treating the minor patient.

The minor told the detective that at one point Wodicka said, “Don’t tell [your] mom, she wouldn’t understand the treatment we are doing.” The detective also said Wodicka told the minor that she had memories of past lives haunting her and Wodicka had to scare them off. After allegedly touching the victim inappropriately, Wodicka told the minor, “They are gone.”

Wodicka was arrested in 2016 and charged with first degree sex abuse, a class D felony. Later the charges were reduced to misdemeanors.

If convicted, she will be forced to register as a sex offender and spend up to one year in jail.

There have been a string of delays in the case, most relating to the health of Wodicka’s former attorney. Though the case has been ongoing for two years, the Rockland County Times is the only news outlet to have reported on this story.