Roseann S. from West Haverstraw, NY Wins Kentucky Derby Hat Contest in Her Belmont Best

This past weekend, Empire City Casino (Yonkers, NY) hosted A Day at the Races, which included a Kentucky Derby Hat Contest. Between noon and 4:30 pm, guests showed-off their finest race day hats and had their photo taken at the casino’s photo booth located by the valet entrance. Photos were posted to Empire City Casino’s Facebook page and judged by the casino’s online followers.

Hats off to Roseann S. from West Haverstraw, NY who was chosen as one of three winners. Yesterday, May 6, the contestants with the most interactions on their photo were selected for a $500 cash prize.