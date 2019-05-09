PEARL RIVER FARMERS MARKET TO BE HELD EVERY SUNDAY BEGINNING MAY 19th

The market will be held in downtown Pearl River on North William Street between Washington Avenue and Central Avenue. The street will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each Sunday while the market is open.

“We are very excited to start this new tradition in downtown Pearl River,” said Orangetown Town Supervisor Chris Day. “Bringing in fresh produce and goods from local vendors in the Hudson Valley is great for our residents and a fantastic way to attract visitors to come and see all that Orangetown has to offer. I want to thank Matt Worgul, owner of Gentle Giant Brewing Company, for being the driving force behind this great new event and Brian Campbell, president of the Pearl River Chamber of Commerce, for joining with us in getting it established.”

Vendors are still being confirmed and a list will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to local farms, the Pearl River Farmers Market will also host specialty food vendors bringing artisanal cheeses, pickles, baked goods, freshly cut flowers and farm raised meat. Local favorite Van Houten Farms has signed on as an anchor vendor.

Village Green Markets and its owner Corinna Makris, will be managing and operating the farmers market on behalf of the Town. Vendors located within 250 miles of Pearl River interested in applying should email info@villagegreenfarmersmarkets.com or visit for more information.