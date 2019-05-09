MEALS ON WHEEL TO HOST FIRST-EVER FOOD TRUCK FESTIVALAT PALISADES CENTER 

WEST NYACK, N.Y.: For the first time at Palisades Center, Meals on Wheels Rockland will be hosting a Food Truck Festival at the end of June 2019! Meals on Wheels’ mission are to enhance the wellness of the county’s older adults and their families by providing services that support their safety, independence and health. The Food Truck Festival is to benefit local members of the community through their various programs.

The Food Truck Festival will take place in Parking Lot F near The Cheesecake Factory from June 28th to June 30th. Guests will be able to sample from fifteen specialty food trucks, attend a beer garden (special wristbands will be given to those of age), play in a children’s area, and enjoy live music. Current food truck vendors include Cousins Maine Lobster, Empanada Master Food Truck, Sloppie Joe’s Gourmet Grub, and more!

WHAT: Meals on Wheels Food Truck Festival

WHEN: Friday, June 28th from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Parking Lot F near The Cheesecake Factory