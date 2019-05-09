Catholic Charities holds annual Blessing of the Soil

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland hosted its annual Blessing of the Soil on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Haverstraw. Msgr. Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, gave the blessing.

Monsignor Kevin Sullivan has been the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York since 2001. He represents Catholic Charities agencies in public policy discussions about issues such as immigration, job development, housing and homeless services, youth development, preventive services, and foster care. CCCSR provides services to people of all ages, race and ethnic group to all of Rockland County. The organization’s focus is to provide life necessities, including food, shelter and other emergency assistance to those in need. CCCSR staff speak English, Spanish, French and Creole. If assistance is needed, call CCCSR at 845- 942-5791.

Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland has the only food pantry in the northeast with its own greenhouse which is being used to grow vegetables during the winter months ensuring that those in need of assistance have access to healthy produce all year long. Michelle Kleinman, RDN ran a presentation on the health benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables and fresh produce as well as food safety. Michelle Kleinman is the Public Health Nutritionist for the Rockland County Department of Health.

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa for CCCSR