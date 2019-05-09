Blauvelt FD Open House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Sunday, April 28 the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company held an open house to the community in efforts to recruit new members. In addition to free BBQ, residents had an opportunity to see the firehouse and tour the trucks. The members also did a live demo of an extrication.

Interested in Joining the Volunteer Fire Service? Stop by the Blauvelt Firehouse any Monday between 7- 9 p.m. (Except Holidays)

Originally published by Rockland Report

On Sunday, April 28 the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company held an open house to the community in efforts to recruit new members. In addition to free BBQ, residents had an opportunity to see the firehouse and tour the trucks. The members also did a live demo of an extrication.

Interested in Joining the Volunteer Fire Service? Stop by the Blauvelt Firehouse any Monday between 7- 9 p.m. (Except Holidays)

Originally published by Rockland Report