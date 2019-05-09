Aztec Two-Step, performing at The Turning Point May 17

Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit & Friends move forward as Aztec Two-Step 2.0, following partner Neal Shulman’s retirement

The Turning Point will present renowned folk-rock group Aztec Two-Step 2.0 on Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m.

The group now features original founding member, lead singer and songwriter, Rex Fowler – a former resident of Piedmont – with his new ensemble following partner Neal Shulman’s retirement. Rex, Dodie Pettit & Friends will perform as a 4-piece band. The Turning Point is located at 468 Piermont Avenue, Piermont. Tickets are $35 and are available online at http://www.turningpointcafe.com/events.htm or by phone at 845-359-1089.

Originating from a chance meeting at a Boston folk club open mic night in 1971, Aztec Two-Step burst on the scene in ’72 with their self-titled debut album on Elektra Records. This first album and their three subsequent albums for RCA Records made the duo staples of progressive FM and college radio, helping to usher the folk-rock music of the 1960s into the 1970s and beyond. Rex and Neal went on to spend a lifetime of making music together. However, after 47 years of recording and non-stop touring, Neal Shulman has retired.

In this new era of Aztec Two-Step, Rex continues on with their captivating songs (including several of Neal’s originals), expanding the band’s musical legacy with his new ensemble. With 2 and 3-part harmonies, multi-instrumental arrangements, and Dodie’s electrifying guitar work, they recapture the sound of the duo’s original studio recordings. Aztec Two-Step 2.0 will perform ATS fan favorites and forgotten gems, with Rex’s stage patter still as engaging, funny and poignant as ever.

Rex introduces his new band members:

Dodie Pettit – Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Keyboards, Vocals

Accomplished songwriter and recording artist, Dodie Pettit first met Rex Fowler when she was a session player and singer on ATS’s 1980 “Times of Our Lives” album. Dodie and Rex were recently married and are the heart and soul of the new Aztec Two Step “2.0” ensemble. A member of the famed The Untouchable, and then The Enchanted Forest, both All-Girl Bands of the mid-1960s, Dodie is also a former Principal Dancer for the American Repertory Dance Company and had a distinguished 15-year career on Broadway as an original cast member of The Phantom of the Opera, as well as appearing in Tony Award winning musicals CATS and Titanic. http://dodiepettit.com/home/

Steven “Muddy” Roues – Upright Bass, Blues Harmonica, Vocals

Record producer, songwriter, recording artist and touring musician, Roues has had a rich and fulfilling 40-year career. He continues to perform his original music regularly with The Roues Brothers, Finn & The Sharks and The UpSouth Twisters. Muddy has performed live or recorded with luminaries, B.B. King, Bo Diddley, Howling Wolf, James Cotton, Sam and Dave, The Chambers Brothers, Wilson Pickett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely and David Bromberg. Muddy was an honored band member in the critically acclaimed documentary film, “The Other Side of Nashville” featuring Carl Perkins.

Peter Hohmeister – Drums, Percussion, Vocals

Peter is our band’s diamond in the rough whom we recently met at a cozy cabaret in Westport, CT when he was sitting in with an exquisite jazz quartet led by multi-instrumentalist Joe Mao. Over the years Peter has performed as a member of several Connecticut orchestral and theater programs including the Hartford Symphony. He is currently the principal percussionist with the Norwalk Symphony. Being both a revered and accomplished musician and teacher, we knew immediately that Peter’s nuanced and versatile drumming style would be a perfect fit for ATS’s diverse musical canon.