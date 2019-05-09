2019 Sacred Sites Tours at St. John’s in the Wilderness

On Saturday May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Saint John’s Church in the Wilderness Episcopal Church will be participating in the NY Landmarks Conservancy’s Sacred Sites tours event. The 19th century church will be open for self-guided tours and light refreshments. St. John’s is located inside Harriman State Park, at 119 St. Johns Road, Stony Point NY 10980. All are welcome. If you have any questions regarding these tours please call 845-786-0366 or email stjohnschurchinthewilderness@gmail.com.

This years Sacred Sites theme is Medieval to Modern: Celebrating New York’s Religious Art and Architecture. It highlights the broad spectrum of historical periods, faith traditions, and styles of religious architecture found in communities throughout New York State. Participating congregations will showcase their buildings and histories via lectures, musical performances, and special guided tours as well as highlight other cultural and social service programs offered throughout the year. Over 150 churches, synagogues, and meeting houses will be open state-wide. Special, pre-booked tours are being offered around the city and state, representing distinct architectural periods, from prototypical to innovative and unique. Please visit the Sacred Sites website for a full list of all participating locations, as well as an interactive map.

Saint John’s in the Wilderness Episcopal Church is located at 119 St. Johns Road, Stony Point NY. We have regular services every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. More information: www.stjohnsinthewilderness.com or 845-786-0366.