Suspect in Haverstraw double stabbing faces two counts of first degree assault

BY DYLAN SKRILOFF AND KEITH SHIKOWITZ

Photo by Keith Shikowitz

Angelica Bare, 24, of Haverstraw turned herself into police this afternoon, charged with two counts of first degree assault for allegedly stabbing two women near the intersection of Liberty St. and Main St. in the Village of Haverstraw Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that at approximately 4:58 p.m. the Haverstraw Police Department responded to Liberty and Main St. for a report of an assault in progress. Officers found two females lying on the sidewalk suffering from stab wounds. First aid was administered to the victims by first responding Officers until Emergency Medical Service personnel.

Bare fled on foot following the incident and police were unable to locate her Tuesday evening.

She turned herself in to police custody this afternoon at 3:50 p.m., accompanied by her attorney. A village judge set bail at $100,000 at Bare’s arraignment Wednesday evening. She was then sent to county jail.

An anonymous witness familiar with the suspect and victims told News12 Bare was angry about a situation involving a man.

This is not Bare’s first brush with the criminal justice system. She faced felony charges in 2017 for possession of 2 lbs. of marijuana – street value estimated $6,000.

Portion of this article attributed to Haverstraw PD