Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Trade of Rockland County, N.Y. Industrial Asset

Robust Interest, Rapid Contract Execution for 3 Alpine Court Reflects Sustained Demand

PRESS RELEASE FROM CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD – Robust interest and rapid contract execution for 3 Alpine Court in Chestnut Ridge reflects sustained demand for Class A industrial product in Rockland County. Cushman & Wakefield this month orchestrated the sale of this 68,862-square-foot asset from CMS Holding Company Inc. to Weiss Real Estate Investments.

Within just two weeks of coming online, the single-story structure went under contract, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Schwartz, who headed the transaction with members of the commercial real estate services firm’s New Jersey-based investment sales team – including Andrew J. Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Brian Whitmer and Kyle Schmidt – along with industrial specialists Stan Danzig and Stephen Elman.

“This was one of the most active listings I have seen in quite some time,” Schwartz noted. “Since the tenant will be moving out in the near term, we had strong interest from both the investment community as well as potential owner/occupiers. As a general statement, this deal is reflective of unabated industrial demand throughout the greater New York metropolitan area.”

Schmidt credited the building’s appeal to its contemporary design, featuring 24-foot clear ceilings, generous column spacing and a recently renovated executive office area, along with its desirable location and proximity to the New York Thruway. The 6.3-acre property sits 30 miles west of Manhattan, just north of the New Jersey border, minutes from I-287, Route 17, the Palisades Parkway and Exit 172 of the Garden State Parkway. Port Newark and all three major New York area airports are within a one-hour drive.

“The region’s well-developed roadway and transportation infrastructure facilitates the transportation of goods,” Danzig added. “Rockland County is well known for its outdoor attractions, its expanding residential base and skilled labor pool, which has become an appealing location for manufacturing, pharmaceutical and service companies.”

A privately held owner/investor, Weiss Real Estate Investments is active in the regional marketplace. According to Schmidt, the firm plans to release 3 Alpine Drive as an opportunity for a single tenant or multiple users.