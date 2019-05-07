Double-stabbing on Main St. in Haverstraw

Two women were stabbed outside 83 Main. St in downtown Haverstraw village this afternoon. They were rushed to a local hospital, reportedly Nyack Montefiore. The severity of their respective conditions has yet to be reported by police.

A witness told the Rockland County Times that he saw one female laying down with a stab wound to her neck bleeding heavily, and a second victim, also visibly hurt, standing near the female who was on the ground. Witnesses said they believe the assailant was a female. Police did not confirm the sex of the attacker or whether any suspects have been taken into custody.

Lt. Marty Lund of Haverstraw PD said the department will release information about the crime and condition of the victims later this evening or tomorrow morning.

Today’s double stabbing follows an attempted murder last week in Rt. 9W commercial district of West Haverstraw, in which a male stabbed his estranged girlfriend.

Photos by Keith Shikowitz

Dylan Skriloff and Keith Shikowitz contributed to this report