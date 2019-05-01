Police arrest suspect in West Haverstraw stabbing of 24-year-old woman

POLICE REPORT FROM HAVERSTRAW PD
On Monday, April 29, 2019 at approximately 11:20 a.m. the Haverstraw Police Department responded to the parking lot of 35 South Route 9W in West Haverstraw for a report of an assault in progress.
Upon arrival, Officers located a 24 year old female laying in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. First aid was administered to the victim by first responding Officers until Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on the scene. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined the identity of the assailant to be Anthony Russell, age 23, and that he fled the area on foot in a southerly direction through the parking lot. A search of the area for the suspect ensued by additional responding Police Officers. Continual information was being gathered during the search from witnesses at the scene as well as witnesses who observed the suspect while he was in flight at several locations. Additional information was learned that several witnesses were following the suspect to aid the police in the apprehension of the suspect. At 11:54 am, Officers were ultimately able to apprehend the suspect approximately 1⁄2 mile away from 35 South Route 9W without incident. The suspect is identified as Anthony Russell, age 23, with an Eagle Avenue address in Bronx, New York. Further investigation determined that this was a domestic related incident as the victim has an active order of protection against Mr. Russell.
Anthony Russell was transported to the Town of Haverstraw Police Department where he was subsequently arrested and processed on the following charges:
- Attempted Murder 2nd
- Aggravated Criminal Contempt 1st
- Assault 1st
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4thAnthony Russell was then transported to the Town of Haverstraw Justice Court where he was arraigned by the Honorable Judge John Grant. Bail was set at one million dollars. Anthony Russell was then transported to the Rockland County Correctional Facility.
The victim was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital and was admitted with numerous stab wounds. The victim was listed as being in critical but stable condition.
The Town of Haverstraw Police Department would like to thank the numerous witnesses that came forward to assist in the aid of the victim as well as the apprehension of the suspect. Additionally, we would like to thank Rockland Paramedic Services, Haverstraw Volunteer Ambulance Corps as well as the Stony Point Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police for their response.