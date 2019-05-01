Police arrest suspect in West Haverstraw stabbing of 24-year-old woman

POLICE REPORT FROM HAVERSTRAW PD

On Monday, April 29, 2019 at approximately 11:20 a.m. the Haverstraw Police Department responded to the parking lot of 35 South Route 9W in West Haverstraw for a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, Officers located a 24 year old female laying in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. First aid was administered to the victim by first responding Officers until Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on the scene. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined the identity of the assailant to be Anthony Russell, age 23, and that he fled the area on foot in a southerly direction through the parking lot. A search of the area for the suspect ensued by additional responding Police Officers. Continual information was being gathered during the search from witnesses at the scene as well as witnesses who observed the suspect while he was in flight at several locations. Additional information was learned that several witnesses were following the suspect to aid the police in the apprehension of the suspect. At 11:54 am, Officers were ultimately able to apprehend the suspect approximately 1⁄2 mile away from 35 South Route 9W without incident. The suspect is identified as Anthony Russell, age 23, with an Eagle Avenue address in Bronx, New York. Further investigation determined that this was a domestic related incident as the victim has an active order of protection against Mr. Russell.

Anthony Russell was transported to the Town of Haverstraw Police Department where he was subsequently arrested and processed on the following charges: