The State Department of Transportation Announces Construction is Underway to install New Ramp Meters in Rockland County

The New York State Department of Transportation will continue the installation of ramp meters along the I-87/287 corridor as part of the Lower Hudson Transit Link (LHTL) program. Ten ramp meters will be installed in Rockland County over the next two years, concluding in 2020. The installation of these ramp meters is part of an initiative to install 13 ramp meters along I-87/I-287, from Interchange 14A in Rockland County to Interchange 4 in Westchester County.

Look for construction of ramp meters at five eastbound interchanges that include Interchanges 14A, 14, 13S, 13N, and 12. These ramp meters will be activated in October 2019. An additional five ramp meters will be installed at westbound interchanges in 2020. Ramp meters were installed at three westbound interchange on-ramps for I-87/I-287 in Westchester County and began operating in late October 2018.

New York State Police will enforce traffic rules at these meters; drivers who fail to stop at a red ramp meter light can be fined the equivalent of a regular traffic signal violation. For more information, including a map of ramp meter locations, please visit New York State Department of Transportation’s LHTL program website at www.dot.ny.gov/LHTL.

A ramp meter demonstration video can be seen here. A fact sheet on the ramp meters can be seen here.