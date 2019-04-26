Hit and Run Driver arrested

One defendant suffered serious head wound in accident or during chase on foot

Arrests have been made following a hit and run car accident Tuesday morning at the gas station on the corner Waldron Ave and Rt. 59 in Central Nyack.

Clarkstown PD received a call Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. from an Orangetown police officer reporting the incident. The Orangetown Officer stated that a maroon pickup truck, occupied by two male suspects, fled westbound on Rt. 59.

As the officer approached the intersection of Rt. 59 and Palisades Center Dr, he said he observed the maroon pickup truck in front of the Rockland Paramedic building with heavy damage.

Police said both occupants had fled the scene on foot. An extensive search was conducted by the Clarkstown Police Department of the surrounding area and the driver of the vehicle was found lying in the underground parking lot of the Palisades Mall with a serious head wound, police reports indicate.

The suspect Brandon Ware, 32, of Charlotte, NC was transported to Westchester Medical Center for a non-life threatening head injury. At this point it is not known whether Ware sustained the head injury as a result of the car accident or a fall from within the parking garage.

The other suspect was located in the woods area behind the paramedic building. He was not injured and was identified as Will Hochadel, 61, of Lakeland, Fl. Ware was charged with DWI (misdemeanor) and will return to Clarkstown Justice Court at a later date. He is still undergoing medical care at this time.

Photo: Clarkstown PD