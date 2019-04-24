Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, Rockland County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (RCVOAD), and other Officials Announce Ways to Help Victims of Mountainview Condos Fire

TOWN OF CLARKSTOWN PRESS RELEASE

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, Rockland County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (RCVOAD) led by United Way of Rockland, and other dignitaries, joined together today to announce ways residents can help the 16 families that were affected by the devastating Mountainview Condos fire last week.

A total of 16 units were affected by the devastating fire and several injuries were reported with one resident taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. Since the fire, many residents have asked how they can help their neighbors in need. Supervisor Hoehmann was joined by Dana Treacy, CEO of United Way of Rockland to inform residents how they can donate to help the victims.

The Rockland County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters is coordinated by the United Way of Rockland in collaboration with the County of Rockland and many other organizations to implement disaster preparedness and response, as well as identify and respond to unmet needs of people impacted by disasters in Rockland County. Supervisor Hoehmann said, “We are fortunate to have RCVOAD to help the residents of Mountainview. In addition to meeting their needs with food, clothing, and counseling they have set up and opened the Rockland County Disaster Relief Fund to collect money for the victims of the Mountainview Fire.”

One hundred percent of the funds collected go directly to the victims of the Mountainview Fire. To donate, visit the United Way’s website (www.uwrc.org) and click on “give” or call the organization at 845-358-8929.

“The RCVOAD is here to identify and respond to the unmet needs of people impacted by disaster in Rockland County. We are working in collaboration with the Town to offer support to the people that were affected by last week’s Mountainview fire. It has been incredibly heartwarming to see the outpouring of support by the other Mountainview residents, the Town of Clarkstown, and the Rockland community,” said Dana Treacy, President and CEO of United Way of Rockland.

“The Rockland County Disaster Relief Fund has been used to great effect in the past to help victims of disasters across the United States.

I have no doubt that the people of Rockland will now step up to help their neighbors and fellow residents; some of whom lost everything in the fire on April 14. The county will continue to work closely with the Town of Clarkstown and the Rockland County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to make sure our residents get the help they so desperately need,” said County Executive Ed Day.

Supervisor Hoehmann also noted the great efforts of our emergency services stating, “Thank you to our first responders especially the Central Nyack Fire Department, Clarkstown Police Department, and Clarkstown Fire Inspectors who are the essence of professionalism in an emergency situation. This tragedy could have had a very different ending had it not been for the efforts of all our first responders.”