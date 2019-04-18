Rockland to Hold Narcan Training at County Legislative Chambers

COUNTY PRESS RELEASE – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Mental Health Michael Leitzes have announced that the county will hold a Narcan training session for the public at the Rockland County Legislative Chambers. – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Mental Health Michael Leitzes have announced that the county will hold a Narcan training session for the public at the Rockland County Legislative Chambers.

The free 1 hour training will be held at 9:30 am, Saturday, April 27 at the Rockland County Legislative Chambers located at 11 New Hempstead Road, New City. Check-in starts at 9 am and the training begins at 9:30 am. This training is open to everyone over the age of 18. Upon completion of the training, each person will receive a Narcan Rescue Kit.

http://rocklandgov.com/ departments/mental-health/ free-narcan-training/ Pre-Registration is required and can be completed at

The training is being conducted by the Rockland County Department of Mental Health (RCDMH) and the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. Participants will be taught how to use Narcan, a nasal spray, and given a rescue kit. Narcan, also known by its generic name, naloxone, is an opiate antidote that can reverse the effects of opioids, including heroin and prescription pain pills. While Rockland County has one of the lowest rates of opioid deaths in NYS, 38 lives were lost in 2018 due to substance use overdoses.

“Opioid addiction knows no barriers, it affects all communities,” said County Executive Day. “Narcan can mean the difference between life and death for someone in the throes of a heroin or opioid overdose. We know that all across this country people are dying from opioid abuse and here in Rockland we are doing everything we can to combat it.”

In addition to the Narcan Training, RCDMH is joining the DEA and local law enforcement agencies for National Drug Take Back Day on April 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Local Police Departmentswill have officers at the following locations for residents to drop off unwanted medications:

CVS Pharmacy

280 South Main Street, New City

330 Route 304, Bardonia

12 West Ramapo Road, Garnerville

20 Filors Lane, Stony Point

Walgreens Pharmacy

208 East Route 59, Spring Valley

16 Route 59, Nyack

South Nyack-Grand View Police Department

282 South Broadway, South Nyack

Medications can also be dropped off at local police stations at any time throughout the year.