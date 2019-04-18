WEST NYACK, N.Y.: On Thursday, April 18th to Sunday, April 28th, the Rockland Free Fair will open to the public at Palisades Center for a ten-day affair of amusement rides, carnival games, and sideshow acts! Fair hours are from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. on April 18th and 1:00 to 11:00 p.m. from April 19th to April 28th. The fair will be open on Easter Sunday.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders thirty-six inches or taller) are $30.00 Mondays through Thursdays. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $30.00 for twenty tickets, or $60.00 for fifty tickets, plus one free ride. Rides take three or more tickets each. Wristbands are currently on pre-sale until the fair opens on Thursday, April 18th. To purchase pre-sale wristbands, please visit www.dreamlandamusements.com.

There is no charge for fair parking, admission, the Record and Burpee Children’s Zoo, and the World of Wonders Amazement Show showcasing sword swallowers, fire eaters, knife throwers, escape artists, and other exciting acts. The petting zoo closes daily at 10:00 p.m.

WHAT: Rockland Free Fair Opens at Palisades Center

WHEN: Thursday, April 18th to Sunday, April 28th

from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th

1:00 to 11:00 p.m. from Friday, April 19th to Sunday, April 28th

WHERE: Palisades Center in Parking Lot J, across from The Home Depot