Male; Santiago, Tomas; age 57, of Walnut Hill, West Haverstraw, NY

Charges: DWI Breath Test Violation

On April 12, 2019, Officer responded to complaints of a vehicle driving erratically at Shoprite on Holt Drive in Stony Point. The Officer located the reported vehicle traveling West on Holt Drive. Upon further investigation, the Operator of the vehicle was found to be in an intoxicated state and was placed under arrest for DWI and a Breath Test Violation (refusing a test). The Defendant was processed at Stony Point Police Department and released on recognizance, with a return date to Stony Point Justice Court on May 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Robert, J. Rykowski; age 55, of Torne Road, Sloatsburg, NY

Charges: Criminal Contempt-2nd, DWI, Aggravated DWI Per Se, DWI 08 OF 1PCT

On April 15, 2019, Officers responded to Park Road in Stony Point for a possible disabled vehicle and possible dispute. Upon arrival, two individuals were found at the scene, and the Defendant admitted to driving the vehicle to the scene. The Defendant showed signs of being in an intoxicated state, and also was found to be in violation of an active Stay Away Order of Protection, being that his female passenger was the protected person on the OOP. Defendant had a BAC over 3 times the legal limit of .08. The Defendant was arrested for the above referenced charges and processed at Stony Point Police Department. He was arraigned on the Criminal Contempt -2nd charge and was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on April 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.