OMBUDSMAN ALERT: The “One-Seat” Rockland-to-NYC Rail Ride is Still Alive

“Completion of the Hudson Tunnel Project is critical to improving the lives of commuters and working families across the New York City metro area. The Gateway Project is of both regional and national economic importance, and the DOT must start treating it as such,”said Lowey.
She was joined by co-sponsors Congressman Albio Sires and Congressman Tom Malinowski, who are leading over 20 northeastern colleagues in calling on Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Secretary Elaine Chao to finalize and publish the Hudson Tunnel Project Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which will allow the critical Gateway Project to finally move forward.
Lowey’s office noted that 11 months have passed since the DOT’s original deadline for the review, and all deadline and status dates have been removed from government dashboards. The average length of time for a final EIS report to be published is five months. The Gateway Project is vital, and there is no justification for placing artificial and unnecessary roadblocks in its path, including delaying the EIS.