ACOR Honoring Daly Flanagan of RoCA

Daly Flanagan, Executive Director of Rockland Center for the Arts will be one of three to be honored by the Arts Council of Rockland at it’s Annual Arts Awards on May 1. The two other honorees selected are Elliott Forrest, WQXR Radio host and Executive Director of ArtsRock and former County Executive, C. Scott Vanderhoef to be honored at this year’s event.

The Board of Directors of the Arts Council of Rockland announced the Annual Arts Awards gala evening will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 6:30pm at The Nyack Seaport, 42 Burd Street, Nyack NY.

Daly Flanagan is a tireless supporter of the arts and arts education in Rockland County. She has been developing and providing innovative art programming for Rockland County’s diverse community for over 18 years, often in partnership with other community organizations and local schools.

Elliott Forrest is a Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and producer on New York’s Classical Radio Station, WQXR. As the Founding Artistic and Executive Director of ArtsRock, he has been instrumental in elevating the quality of performing arts in Rockland for all residents to enjoy without leaving the county.

Scott Vanderhoef is being honored for his support in championing the County Arts Awards during his time as County Executive from 1994 to 2013.

In addition to celebrating the honorees, the Arts Council of Rockland will recognize artists nominated and selected by their peers in the arts community. This year’s awards categories are Performing Artist Award, Visual Artist Award, Literary Artist Award, Arts Education Award, and the Arts Longa Award, a special award honoring a long-time supporter of the arts.

Tickets are $75.00 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets for the event visit:

http://www.artscouncilofrockland.org/arts-awards/ or directly at https://www.artful.ly/store/events/17114