TOWN OF RAMAPO ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW NURSING ROOM AT PALISADES CREDIT UNION PARK

New Facility Will Accommodate Breastfeeding Fans During Sports Games and Year-Round Events; Builds on 5,000 Seat Stadium First Opened in 2011

Pomona, New York – The Town of Ramapo on Tuesday announced the addition of a new nursing room at Palisades Credit Union Park. The facility will accommodate nursing moms throughout the Rockland Boulders season as well as at carnivals, fundraisers and events year-round. The addition of the nursing room builds on the Town of Ramapo’s commitment to put fans first and create an enjoyable, world-class experience for all New Yorkers.

The creation of the nursing room was sparked by a request from Rockland County resident Virginia Michaels, whose niece had recently welcomed a baby boy to the family, to Town Supervisor Michael Specht.

“The Town of Ramapo believes it’s government’s job to be responsible to the people it serves, and we immediately took action to ensure Palisades Park-goers had access to the first-class nursing facility they deserve,” said Michael Specht, Town of Ramapo Supervisor. “The nursing room is a welcome addition to our stadium that will serve New York moms and fans alike for years to come.”

“The new nursing room builds on the Boulders commitment to create a quality, enjoyable experience for all our fans and keep an open line of communication with the public,” said Shawn Reilly, President of the Rockland Boulders. “We’re proud to add this private space for new moms and welcome our littlest fans to Palisades Park.”

“My husband and I live in Rockland and our niece Katherine lives in Bergen County with her husband and their 8 month old son. We have regularly attended Boulders games since the stadium first opened and it’s been a fun experience,” said Rockland County resident Virginia Michaels. “When the baby joined our outings, it came to our attention that the stadium lacked a suitable facility for nursing moms. As soon as I inquired with the Town of Ramapo, they were incredibly responsive to our request and got it done in time for the 2019 season. The new nursing room is a wonderful addition and we are looking forward to many more good times at Boulder’s Stadium.”

More than 80 percent of new mothers in New York attempt to nurse their babies. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, breastfeeding is proven to support the optimal growth and development of children while preventing future health issues, including sudden infant death syndrome, asthma, and diabetes.

Palisades Credit Union Park was built by the Town of Ramapo in partnership with the Rockland Boulders in 2011. The stadium seats 5,000 and is home to a range of concessions and amenities. Palisades Credit Union Park recently kicked off college baseball season and the Rockland Boulders season begins May 16, 2019.

PRESS RELEASE