Man Loses Arm in An Industrial Accident, But First Responders Save His Life

A 9-11 call was received at 5:30 am on March 22 this year. The call came from National Coating Corporation where an employee who was working on a machine met an accident that severed his arm.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was working on a machine when his arm got caught in the machinery and it was subsequently pulled into the gears.

Two officers, in the persons of Sgt. Thomas MacDonald and Officer Mark Nota, responded to the call quickly and arrived promptly to find the victim sitting on a chair with a pool of blood beneath him.

The two officers quickly administered first aid by applying a tourniquet over the wound in order to stop the bleeding. Shortly after, the victim was then transported to the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth before he was later transported to the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where he has been reported to be stable and is already on his way to recovery.

If anything, this incident has only served to completely prove the importance of training police officers on first aid and in ensuring that every cruiser has the essential medical supplies. Were it not for the quick response and training of both officers, the victim would have surely died of blood loss (30 minutes if left untreated) long before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Now, the task falls to the doctors to ensure that the man is able to recover from his gnarly accident. And while, it’s fortunate that the victim is in a stable condition, one should also be aware that not every is as lucky as he is to have reliable medical staff to treat such a grievous wound.

