ShopRite of Pearl River Dietitian Cooks Up Delicious and Nutritious Recipes

New Registered Dietitian Offers Cooking Classes for Adults and Kids

ShopRite of Pearl River’s new Registered Dietitian, Corinne Brier, will be offering free adult and kids cooking classes focused on nutrition throughout the month of April.

“The kids’ classes will help build character and confidence in our youngest chefs,” Brier said. “Classes for kids have nutritional components that encourage them to try new foods. We know that kids who cook or garden are more likely to eat what they made or grew.”

For the adult classes, she’ll be teaching basics of nutrition and providing shoppers with tips that support “healthy eating habits for the whole family,” she said.

Brier, who recently joined the supermarket’s health and wellness team, also offers an array of ongoing free nutrition services. She provides store tours and cooking demonstrations along with complimentary one-on-one counseling services for customers and associates. She can help customers navigate the aisles to help them better understand food labels.

“We’re thrilled that Ms. Brier has joined our team of dietitians at ShopRite. We are confident that she will be a great resource for customers and associates of the ShopRite of Pearl River who are looking for guidance on their personal health and wellness journeys,” Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of Health & Wellness at ShopRite said.

Brier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition from New York University, and also has a Master’s Degree from Indiana University.

As part of ShopRite’s in-store dietitian team, Brier is one of over 100 Registered Dietitians serving ShopRite customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Delaware.

To make an appointment with Ms. Brier, email Corinne.Brier@wakefern.com, or call ShopRite of Pearl River at 845-735-4871, Ext. 3001. Shoppers can visit ShopRite.com/welleveryday to see her full calendar of events.

ShopRite of Pearl River is located at 26 North Middletown Road, Pearl River, NY 10965. The store is open daily from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.