NANUET BOARD OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES NEW SUPERINTENDENT

Dr. Kevin McCahill Brings 18 Years of Public Education Service

(NANUET, NY) — The Nanuet Union Free School District Board of Education plans to appoint Dr. Kevin McCahill as the district’s new Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1, 2019. It is anticipated that a three-year contract for Dr. McCahill will be presented for approval by the Board during its April 16, 2019 meeting.

Dr. McCahill succeeds Dr. Mark McNeill, who recently retired after 26 years of exemplary service as the district’s superintendent. McCahill’s appointment is the result of an independent, nationwide search conducted by Rockland BOCES.

Nanuet Board of Education President Ron Hansen said, “At the end of our search, the Board was left to choose among three experienced, top-notch candidates. Dr. McCahill rose to the top because of his dedication and focus on our kids. Nanuet schools are strong, and Dr. McCahill has played a key role in our forward momentum. We are confident that Kevin will continue to advance academic rigor in our district.”

McCahill, 42, currently serves as Nanuet’s Assistant Superintendent and Director of Teaching and Innovation (9-12), where he oversees multiple district level procedures such as communications, hiring processes and human resources operations. He also provides leadership, oversight and guidance related to curriculum, assessment and professional development.

Prior to his role as Assistant Superintendent, McCahill served as principal at George W. Miller Elementary School in Nanuet, starting in July, 2014.

McCahill began his educational career in 2001, teaching mathematics at both the middle school and high school levels. While teaching, he extended his leadership experience by serving as class advisor and athletics coach. McCahill also served the Pearl River School District as an Assistant Principal at Pearl River High School.

“I am grateful to the Board of Education for the opportunity to serve our Nanuet students, families, faculty and staff as superintendent” said McCahill. “As a school community, we will work together to advance our mission to fully develop each student to succeed in a complex and interdependent world.”

Dr. McCahill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from The University of Scranton, a Master of Arts in Teaching Education from New Jersey City University and a Doctoral Degree in Education from Seton Hall University.

Dr. McCahill is married with three sons. His salary will be $217,000 annually.

The search process for superintendent was conducted by Rockland BOCES and attracted several highly-qualified candidates. School district students, parents, administrators, teachers and staff were included in the process, with the Board of Education making all decisions concerning the final appointment.

Said Hansen, “We thank the various stakeholder groups for offering the Board valuable feedback during the process of choosing the finalists for the Superintendent position. We are confident in Kevin’s ability to lead our district for years to come.”

For more information, visit NanuetSD.org.