MAJOR TRAFFIC ACCIDENT on RT. 202

Photo & info from Ramapo PD

A stretch of Rt. 202 in the western area of Rockland County remains closed for several hours Wednesday.

A three-car crash that that claimed the life of one person occurred Wednesday morning and remains under active investigation. One driver was ruled deceased, another needed to be extricated by Tallman FD, while a third suffered less serious injuries. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

All three drivers taken to local hospitals by Springhill and Ramapo Valley Ambulance. Rockland Paramedics were on scene as well.