VILLAGE OF SLOATSBURG CHANGES PLANS

By Kathy Kahn

The Village of Sloatsburg is getting ready to celebrate its 90th anniversary, but a few changes have been made to its original plans.

Mayor Carl Wright said the village will not sponsor a community picnic on July 4th—rather, it will host a fireworks show on October 5, which will follow the 90th celebratory parade sponsored by the Sloatsburg Fire Department. This decision was made after a comprehensive examination of the pros and cons, including an online survey and the fact that there are not swimming facilities at St. Mary’s as we had in 2004. Our research showed many of our residents prefer holding the traditional Family Day at the village pool instead. That will take place on Sunday, July 14.

The village had originally planned to celebrate a 90th Jubilee but it has been scaled back—most likely, we’ll see Sloatsburg celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2029.