OMBUDSMAN ALERT: State eliminates $3.7M in funding for BRIDGES, putting services for local veterans at risk

BY DR. LOUIS ALPERT

Ombudsman

In the governor’s proposed 2019 state budget, he eliminated $3.7 million that was to be designated for the “BRIDGES” program that had already shown its effectiveness in saving the lives of many of the troubled returning US war veterans who might otherwise have committed suicide in previous years.

In Rockland County alone, $185,000 will be removed from the Rockland “BRIDGES” allocation. In speaking with Carlos Martinez, Executive Director of the Rockland “BRIDGES” program, it was evident that this will put this most critical program “entirely out of business” in our county.

I have also reached out to each of our local NY state representatives, Senator David Carlucci, and Assemblypersons Ken Zebrowski and Ellen Jaffee and am still awaiting their statements.

On Monday of this week, this Ombudsman interviewed a prominent Rockland Physician, Richard King, MD, who was a former wartime army Colonel who is a staunch supporter of this program and knows firsthand of its critical value in preventing these suicides from a medical health point of view.

A most significant and ironic contrast, suggested by both this Ombudsman as well as others including Carlos Martinez, Executive Director of the Rockland “BRIDGES” program, is that our governor is willing to spend millions of dollars on removing and replacing the original Tappan Zee Bridge signs by Cuomo giving his family “free” publicity, but was unwilling to fund this vital “BRIDGES” program to save the lives of many of our returning US war veterans.

