METRO-NORTH’S TRAVEL EXPO TO BE HELD AT PALISADES CENTER

PRESS RELEASE

Palisades Center is co-sponsoring Metro-North’s Get Out & Go! Show, a staycation travel showcase on Saturday, April 13th. Spend the afternoon exploring and discovering staycation hotspots from New York City, the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, and beyond. From a daytrip to the Bronx Zoo to a Jazz festival along the Hudson River, to tantalizing foodie adventures or the region’s top cultural treasures, there is a destination for everyone to enjoy!

Guests will find Palisades Center, the one-stop destination, in more ways than one. Attendees will be eligible to enter drawings for staycation prizes, as well as collect information about spring and summer happenings, outdoor adventures, and to learn more about the hottest destinations in the area.

WHAT: Metro-North’s Get Out & Go! Show

WHEN: Saturday, April 13th from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: East Court, on Level One near H&M

The travel showcase is free to attend. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2OrOyvY. To learn more about other happenings at the center, please visit www.palisadescenter.com.